Jeremy Stephens set to face Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight showdown in July

Jeremy Stephens is reportedly set for a huge lightweight showdown against Mateusz Gamrot on July 17th. After the cancelation of his recent fight against Drakkar Klose, 'Lil Heathen' is finally set to make his return to the 155-pound division.

The announcement of the fight was initially made by MMA Junkie. A location for the event is yet to be announced. It has been noted that Jeremy Stephens will finally return to lightweight after competing in the weight class in the early stages of his UFC career.

Upon his return to the lightweight division, Stephens will aim to end his losing run of four fights. The former featherweight sensation has been winless in his last five outings with one No Contest against Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, his upcoming opponent Gamrot lost to Guram Kutateladze in 2020. But the former KSW champion bounced back recently with a win over Scott Holtzman in April.

About a month ago, Jeremy Stephens was set to face Klose in a huge lightweight showdown. However, in the face-offs, Stephens decided to shove Klose, which resulted in the latter being forced to withdraw from the fight at the very last minute.

Jeremy Stephens will aim for his first victory since 2018

Jeremy Stephens' last win in the UFC was against Josh Emmett in a main event bout that the former ended inside the second round. Since his last win, Stephens has gone on to lose to the likes of Jose Aldo, Yair Rodriguez, Zabit Magomedsharipov and, in his last octagon outing, Calvin Kattar.

On his return to lightweight, veteran Jeremy Stephens' goal will be to put together another classic performance. Having been knocked out in two of his last four losses, 'Lil Heathen' would prefer nothing more than a satisfying win.

However, Gamrot definitely won't be an easy challenger to get past. The Polish lightweight sensation could secure the biggest win of his UFC career so far if he manages to get past Jeremy Stephens in July.