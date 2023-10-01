Jermall Charlo gives statement on attending Canelo Alvarez fight amid current rift with brother Jermell

Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo's strained relationship with his twin brother Jermell Charlo did not stop him from supporting his brother on the biggest day of his career. Jermall will be attending the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo event after all.

The historic undisputed champions clash that will see the unified champions from different weight classes fight each other in the four-belt era.

Jermall was seen interacting with the media during the weigh-ins of the show. Here's what Jermall said about his relationship with Jermell Charlo, according to TalkSPORT journalist Michael Benson:

"I'mma always be there for my brother man, no matter what the internet or social media is trying to make things out to be. I'm feeling better, I'm in a better space, I've got better people around me."

Jermall was later seen visiting his brother backstage as Jermell warmed up for the fight. The media present in the room broke out in applause witnessing the estranged twins reunite.

The feud between Jermell and Jermall Charlo

The Charlo brothers are known for their competitive nature. Jarmall Charlo showed his love for brother Jermell by stepping aside so that he could get a huge payday against Canelo. However, things turned sour for them a while ago when Jermall Charlo started referring to himself as ‘Big Charlo’.

This sparked a back-and-forth social media battle between the siblings and gave the impression that they had a strained relationship. However, Jermall has taken a solid step towards changing that narrative by attending Jermell Charlo’s fight.

