  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna: Full video highlights

Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna: Full video highlights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jun 01, 2025 02:10 GMT
Jermall Charlo (left) takes on Thomas LaManna (right). [Image courtesy: @futureofboxing on Instagram]
Jermall Charlo (left) takes on Thomas LaManna (right). [Image courtesy: @futureofboxing on Instagram]

Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna squared off against each other in the co-main event of Caleb Plant vs. Jose Resendiz boxing showdown. The 10-round super middleweight showdown was held this past weekend at Michelob Ultra Arena at in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Charlo entered the contest with an undefeated record of 33-0, which included 22 knockout finishes. The former junior middleweight world champion returned to the ring after a hiatus of 18 months and defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. via unanimous decision last year.

As for LaManna (39-5-1), he had 18 knockout finishes coming into the bout. After losing a WBA middleweight title matchup against Erislandy Lara in 2021, 'Cornflake' bounced back by winning nine consecutive fights. He recently defeated Noe Alejandro Lopez by second-round TKO earlier this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Jermall Charlo getting his hands wrapped below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The fight began with both fighters touching gloves.

Ad

Charlo made a strong return and displayed his striking prowess from the opening bell. 'Hit Man' picked up just where he left off, hurting his opponent with piercing jabs in the second round.

The third round saw the 35-year-old dropping LaManna with a powerful overhand right.

Ad

It became too much for 'Cornflake' to bear, as Charlo felled his opponent again in round 4 and 5.

Ad

Charlo was aiming to wrap up the bout at the end of the fifth round.

Ad

The 35-year-old remained undefeated as the ringside doctor deemed LaManna unfit to continue, resulting in a sixth-round TKO victory for Charlo, who extended his unbeaten record to 34-0.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications