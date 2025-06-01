Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna: Full video highlights

Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna squared off against each other in the co-main event of Caleb Plant vs. Jose Resendiz boxing showdown. The 10-round super middleweight showdown was held this past weekend at Michelob Ultra Arena at in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charlo entered the contest with an undefeated record of 33-0, which included 22 knockout finishes. The former junior middleweight world champion returned to the ring after a hiatus of 18 months and defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. via unanimous decision last year.

As for LaManna (39-5-1), he had 18 knockout finishes coming into the bout. After losing a WBA middleweight title matchup against Erislandy Lara in 2021, 'Cornflake' bounced back by winning nine consecutive fights. He recently defeated Noe Alejandro Lopez by second-round TKO earlier this year.

Check out Jermall Charlo getting his hands wrapped below:

The fight began with both fighters touching gloves.

Charlo made a strong return and displayed his striking prowess from the opening bell. 'Hit Man' picked up just where he left off, hurting his opponent with piercing jabs in the second round.

The third round saw the 35-year-old dropping LaManna with a powerful overhand right.

It became too much for 'Cornflake' to bear, as Charlo felled his opponent again in round 4 and 5.

Charlo was aiming to wrap up the bout at the end of the fifth round.

The 35-year-old remained undefeated as the ringside doctor deemed LaManna unfit to continue, resulting in a sixth-round TKO victory for Charlo, who extended his unbeaten record to 34-0.

