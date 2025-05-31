Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna: Live round-by-round updates

The Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna round-by-round updates are here. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super middleweight title fight, which is scheduled for 10 rounds. The matchup is widely regarded as a lopsided beatdown in the making.

Ad

Charlo is undefeated and one of the finest boxers in the weight class. He is a household name in the sport and has scored wins over quality opposition. The same cannot be said for LaManna, who is taking a massive step up in competition. While upsets are not new in boxing, they are rare for a reason.

The two men compete for the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight belt, but LaManna isn't expected to capture it. For this reason, Charlo is listed as a -1400 favorite by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, while LaManna is a +750 underdog.

Ad

Trending

The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Charlo and LaManna are expected to make their ringwalks at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super middleweight title fight.

Ad

Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.