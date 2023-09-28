Jessa Khan downplays perceived bad blood with Danielle Kelly: “I don’t have anything against her”

The historic bout between two of the top atomweight BJJ contenders, Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly, for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title this Friday, September 29, at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video is one of the most highly anticipated matches in the stacked card.

What makes this world title fight more exciting is that it will be their second meeting in two years after Khan defeated Kelly in February 2021 via points. Khan will be looking to reassert her mastery over Kelly, while Kelly wants to avenge her loss to Khan.

Ahead of their groundbreaking clash, the 21-year-old Cambodian-American made it clear that she has no animosity against the 27-year-old. This was revealed by Khan in an interview with the South China Morning Post. She said:

“I personally don’t have any bad blood but maybe she does. I mean I know normally if someone loses, you’re normally a bit sad and you want revenge. But yeah, I don’t have bad blood. It’s pretty normal. Between me and her, I don’t have anything against her.”

This statement by the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy representative gives the impression that she is all business and just competes against anyone pitted against her with the goal of winning, but this time the stake is much higher.

The 2022 IBJFF Pan American Championships and the 2023 IBJFF World Championships gold medalist, who also recently captured the silver and gold medals in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games for the gi and no-gi 52KG categories, looks to attach another feather to her cap and add the 26-pound golden belt of ONE Championship to her collection.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

See the interview below: