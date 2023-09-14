“I'm excited to fight in Asia again” – Proud Cambodian Jessa Khan headed to Singapore for ONE Fight Night 14

Jessa Khan is proud to represent her Cambodian roots, and she made it happen during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games hosted by Cambodia last May. The elite BJJ black belter competed in the gi and no-gi jiu-jitsu 52KG events, where she secured the silver and gold medals.

Her triumph in the biennial sports event in the region helped Cambodia secure the fourth overall place with 81 gold medals, 74 silver medals, and 127 bronze medals for a total of 282. That incredible feeling of having a whole country behind her for support is something that Khan is looking forward to in her ONE Championship debut on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The 21-year-old phenom will go against Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title, which goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In her virtual interview with Alex Wendling via YouTube, Khan expressed her excitement to feel the unbelievable atmosphere of fighting in front of passionate Asian fans.

The Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy representative said:

"I feel like I already have a lot of support from just representing Cambodia and now I'm going to get even more support because I'm touching like a different kind of like a different fan base you know going to Singapore with ONE."

Khan added:

"I'm just really excited to fight in Asia again."

If the Cambodian-American star ends up winning against Kelly and repeats the victory she had over her two years ago, Khan will undoubtedly rise to superstardom. A dominant and convincing victory for her could make her a national combat sports hero in Cambodia, just like Manny Pacquiao is to the Philippines and Aung La N Sang is to Myanmar.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.