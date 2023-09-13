Danielle Kelly felt “frozen in the moment” in her first loss to Jessa Khan 

When a person reflects on something, he or she realizes more. ONE Championship submission grappling superstar Danielle Kelly recently looked back at the defeat she sustained at the hands of Jessa Khan in their first meeting in February 2021 in a tournament in California.

The two are ready to make history as they battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, which goes down at the heart of Lion City, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It is one of the three world title belts on the line on the card.

Aside from a shift in her mindset, the 27-year-old reflected on the things that she learned in that bout and how her disposition at that time affected the outcome of the match. The Silver Fox BJJ representative disclosed that she was fighting flat in that bout, which led Khan to capitalize and win via decision.

This state by Kelly was visibly seen, as she was mostly defensive and rarely attempted a submission maneuver from her end.In an interview with ONE Championship veteran commentator Mitch Chilson on Instagram Live, the American BJJ black belter further elaborated on the matter by saying:

"I think it's a mix of my mindset and being kind of frozen in the moment when she would get me in certain things, and you know I didn't really watch the match."

With a renewed mental attitude and a revenge-seeking approach, Kelly looks to get one back over Khan to not only avenge her previous loss to the Cambodian-American contender but also crown herself as a world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

You can watch Danielle Kelly’s full interview here: