Jessa Khan hopes to promote “good jiu-jitsu” in world title showdown with Danielle Kelly

Upcoming ONE Championship debutant Jessa Khan is up for a massive first match under the world’s largest martial arts organization as she rematches a familiar foe in Danielle Kelly on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

This second meeting is different from their initial fight because the fight will determine the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion. Khan defeated Kelly in February 2021 via decision in a no-gi tournament in California.

Despite having the head-to-head lead and confidence on her side over Kelly for this rerun, Khan said that she isn’t worried about the attacks and techniques that Kelly will throw at her because she is sure that she’ll have an answer to them.

Aside from becoming a world champion once again, the 21-year-old wants to showcase the elite jiu-jitsu skills she possesses. In a recent appearance on Alex Wendling’s YouTube channel for an interview, Khan vowed to perform at her best to possibly earn her a submission victory.

The Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy representative said:

"I'm really looking forward to doing my part and putting on a good show and showing the good jiu-jitsu that I have, and hopefully, that helps me come out with a win and get a submission."

Apart from the initial win over Kelly, Khan will also bring her various tournament wins, especially her gold medal victories in the 2022 IBJFF Pan American Championships and the 2023 IBJFF World Championships.

If Khan manages to get another win over Kelly, she will cement her place in ONE Championship history by becoming the first-ever women’s submission grappling world champion. That achievement will certainly push her to superstardom.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the full interview below: