Jessa Khan lives by Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy’s core values: “Be good people and become good at jiu-jitsu”

The stars are slowly aligning for BJJ superstar Jessa Khan as she makes her ONE Championship debut on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The 2023 IBJJF World Champion will face Danielle Kelly, whom she beat previously in their first meeting in February 2021 by decision.

Khan and Kelly will fight for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title and look to achieve the feat of becoming the first women’s submission grappling titleholder under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 21-year-old, who won the gold medals in the 2022 IBJFF Pan American Championships and the 2023 IBJFF World Championships, is not only looking to maximize the opportunity that ONE has given her but also to represent her team’s core values.

In an interview on Alex Wendling’s YouTube channel, Khan applauded her team at the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy about how they mold world champions and good people through the gentle art of jiu-jitsu. This is something that she tries to live by.

Khan said:

"Their main goal is just for us to be good people and like become good at jiu-jitsu. But they said if you wanted to become like a world champion or something, that's just like it's a bonus."

The Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy was founded by black belt world champions Rafael and Guilherme Mendes in 2012. Both ONE Championship and the academy share similar core values and philosophies to champion good role models in combat sports.

If the Cambodian-American succeeds in her quest to become a world champion, she will exemplify this great set of values of the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy and ONE Championship that would no doubt inspire more people to try the sport.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The full event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.