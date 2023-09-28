Jessa Khan plans to bypass Danielle Kelly’s flexibility by choking her out this time around

IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan was surprised by Danielle Kelly’s insane flexibility in their first showdown back in 2021.

With their rematch just hours away at ONE Fight Night 14 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, Khan is now well-prepared for her opponent's limber limbs and will try a different route to getting the finish.

The Cambodian-American grappling star will make her highly anticipated promotional debut in the first of three world title fights in the stacked female-led card.

After besting Kelly via unanimous decision in a Who’s Number ONE event, Khan enters this bout extremely confident of her chances of claiming the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling crown.

The 21-year-old BJJ phenom completely dominated Kelly in their first encounter, locking in her signature armbars on multiple occasions throughout the 15-minute affair.

Despite securing dominant positions and yanking and cranking the joint lock, she couldn’t force the tough American to yield in defeat.

Given Kelly’s high tolerance for pain, Jessa Khan said she’ll now hunt for blood chokes instead, particularly the rear-naked choke, in their high-stakes do-over.

The Art of Jiu-Jitsu product said during her OFN14 pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I’ve been hitting my usual submissions in training., I’m mainly known for my armbars, that’s what I normally try to do. But for this fight, I’m looking for ways to get to the back or ways to find a choke. It’s like a catch in the head after a takedown or getting to the back doing a rear-naked choke.”

Can Jessa Khan sync in the RNC and force Danielle Kelly into a tap or nap situation at ONE Fight Night 14? We’ll find out soon enough.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live in US primetime on September 29, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Jessa Khan’s full SCMP MMA interview below: