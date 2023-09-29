Jessa Khan says jiu-jitsu ‘only going to grow’ under ONE Championship: “This is part of history”

Submission grappling phenom and 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan is ready to perform for the very first time under the bright lights of ONE Championship, where she is happy to showcase her jiu-jitsu skills in front of a global audience.

Khan is set to face American BJJ sensation Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking at the official ONE Fight Night 14 virtual press conference, Khan talked about her upcoming match with Kelly, and how she hopes to inspire young women around the world.

The Cambodian-American star said:

“This is the first time we’re having a title match for women’s jiu-jitsu, and I think me and Danielle are going to put on a great show. This is part of history and I hope that one of us can do a great getting the title and it’s just a stepping stone for other girls doing Jiu-Jitsu and I hope that the sport keeps growing, that ONE’s platform keeps growing so that any other girls watching our fight on Friday soon inspires them to be a part of ONE and soon they’ll also have that opportunity to be a part of the stage.”

If she wins, Khan will become the first-ever female submission grappling world champion in ONE. It’s a feat she says proves ONE’s incredible strides in promoting women’s martial arts.

Khan added:

“I think ONE Championship is doing a great job, not only promoting jiu-jitsu but also promoting other martial arts and I’m very happy to see that they’re putting on a platform for women in general and I love that there’s a bunch of women coming together doing the sport that they love and performing for all the fans. I think it’s only going to grow.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live on Friday, September 29, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.