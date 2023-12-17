Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards result and highlights: Massive knockdown, corner stoppage, and all the best moments from the fight

WBO flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez and IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards competed last night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Going into the WBO and IBF flyweight unification bout, Rodriguez was slightly favoured by the oddsmakers and it was quite evident why. He had his foot on the gas from the first bell as he dominated Edwards for the entirety of the bout.

Rodriguez's constant pressure made it hard for Sunny Edwards to find his feet in the fight. Moreover, Edwards took a lot of damage in the fight and it looked like the damage he suffered in this fight was more than he had endured in his previous 20 fights.

Rodriguez secured an emphatic knockdown towards the end of the ninth-round. While Edwards managed to get up, he was in no condition to fight following the end of the round and his corner decided to throw in the towel before the tenth round started. This is undoubtedly 'Bam's' biggest victory yet as he improved to 19-0 while unifying the WBO and IBF flyweight titles.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards full card results

Apart from the WBO and IBF unification bout between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, there were a number of exciting matchups on the card as well. Take a look at the full card results below:

Jesse Rodriguez (c) defeated Sunny Edwards (c) via TKO for the WBO and IBF flyweight titles

Murodjon Akhmadaliev defeated Kevin Gonzalez via TKO 8; Super Bantamweight

Galal Yafai defeated Rocco Santomauro via UD 10; Flyweight

Ja'Rico O'Quinn defeated Peter McGrail via KO 5; Super Bantamweight

Arturo Popoca defeated Carlos Mujica via TKO 4, Super Bantamweight

Junaid Bostan defeated Gordie Russ II via UD; Super Welterweight

Joe McGrail defeated Edgar Ortiz Jr. via TKO 2; Featherweight

Alberto Gonzalez defeated Alexis Eduardo Molina via KO 2; Featherweight