Jesse Rodriguez’s girlfriend: Meet the boxer's partner and future mother of their first child 

Jesse Rodriguez is set to face-off against Sunny Edwards this weekend, with both the WBO and IBF belts on the line.

Ahead of their epic flyweight title fight, let us take a look at the girlfriend of the WBO title holder.

Going by the name of Rebecca, based on her Instagram profile, it appears as though the pair have been together since at least 2020. She is also the future mother of their first child, which will be a girl, according to a post made by Rebecca.

She took to Instagram almost three months ago and wrote this:

"And just like that I'm a girl mommy"

Jesse Rodriguez and Rebecca are not married as of yet, and have made no clear indication that they are planning on tying the knot soon.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards fight card details

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards are set to clash in an epic battle this weekend following a fiery final press conference yesterday.

Rodriguez is the current WBO flyweight champion, whilst Edwards is the IBF flyweight title holder, and 'Bam' will be hoping to defend his belt and lay claim to another in front of a home crowd.

The clash is set to take place at the Desert Diamond Arena, Arizona, USA, and will also be broadcast live on DAZN.

Edwards, a Brit, will be traveling into enemy territory hoping to cause an upset. Ahead of their clash, 'Bam' has been marked as a -215 favorite, with 'Showtime' a +165 underdog.

The event will begin at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT or 1 am UK, with the ringwalks of both main event fighters expected to start at 10:55 pm ET or 7:55 pm PT or 3:55 am UK.

Both Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards will be putting their undefeated records on the line, holding records of 18-0 and 20-0 respectively.

The remainder of the card features five thrilling fights for fans to look forward to.

Joe McGrail and Edgar Ortiz Jr. are set to face-off at featherweight in the first bout of the main card, before Junaid Boston and Gordie Russ II clash in a super welterweight fight.

Peter McGrail will take on Ja'Rico O'Quinn at super bantamweight, followed by a bout between Galal Yafai and Rocco Santomauro.

The co-main event of the evening will see super bantamweights Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Kevin Gonzalez do battle inside the squared circle.