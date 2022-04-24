Jessica Andrade ties with Amanda Nunes for most wins in UFC women's division after win over Amanda Lemos 

Jessica Andrade made history on April 23. In her main event fight against Amanda Lemos, 'Bate Estaca' scored the first-ever standing arm-triangle choke in the UFC.

With her impressive performance at UFC Fight Night 205, Andrade has now tied the record for the most wins in the history of women's MMA in the UFC, along with current featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Both Brazilians have 14 wins in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jessica Andrade made history at #UFCVegas52 , tying a record also held by Amanda Nunes Jessica Andrade made history at #UFCVegas52, tying a record also held by Amanda Nunes 💯 https://t.co/T4tmbRqDhs

This record by Andrade includes wins over high-level fighters like Rose Namajunas, Cynthia Calvillo, Katlyn Chookagian, Tecia Torres, and Raquel Pennington.

Andrade also overtook flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who currently has 11 wins in the promotion.

At UFC Fight Night 205, Andrade competed in her 21st UFC bout, the most in the UFC women's division. 'Bate Estaca' is followed by Angela Hill, who has competed 19 times in the promotion.

Jessica Andrade is 1-3 in UFC title fights

Jessica Andrade has been a part of four title fights in the promotion. The Brazilian's success rate in those encounters has been pretty low as she has managed to win only one out of the four.

Andrade's first shot at UFC gold was against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 211. The 34-year-old Pole dominated Andrade for five rounds and scored a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-44, and 50-45 in favor of Jędrzejczyk.

Following the defeat, Andrade built up a three-fight win streak to earn another title shot, this time against Rose Namajunas at UFC 237. 'Bate Estaca' capitalized on this second chance and scored a KO victory against 'Thug' in the second round when she slammed 'Thug' Rose onto the ground and knocked her out.

However, the 30-year-old went on to lose the title in her very first title defense as Zhang Weili knocked her out in under a minute of their encounter. This was followed by a loss to Namajunas in their title-eliminator rematch.

Andrade then moved up to flyweight and scored an impressive TKO victory against Katlyn Chookagian. This earned her a flyweight title fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261. But come fight night, the Brazilian was utterly outclassed by 'The Bullet'. Shevchenko made light work of Andrade and finished her in the second round of the fight.

Now, Jessica Andrade has won two fights in a row - one at flyweight and the other at strawweight. The 30-year-old could be a part of another championship fight with another win under her belt, or the UFC may match her up against the winner of Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2.

Edited by Avinash Tewari