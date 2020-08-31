Jessica Andrade vs Katlyn Chookagian reportedly targeted for October

Former UFC Strawweight Champion, Jessica Andrade is reportedly all set for her debut in the UFC's Women's Flyweight Division, and for her first fight in the division, the Brazilian fighter will cross paths with Katlyn Chookagian.

The fight is neither confirmed nor a location for the event has been officially announced, however, as things stand, Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian are expected to meet at the UFC Fight Island as part of the UFC Fight Night card on October 17th.

Jessica Andrade vs Katlyn Chookagian expected to meet in October

According to an initial report from MMA Junkie, Jessica Andrade's first test in the UFC Women's Flyweight Division will be against former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian. The fight is expected to take place on the October 17th fight night card, the event which will be headlined by Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

Heading into this bout, Jessica Andrade has suffered a string of losses in the UFC, in the women's strawweight division. The Brazilian initially won the UFC Women's Flyweight Title at UFC 237 when she defeated Rose Namajunas, courtesy of a brutal KO. But, since her historic with over Thug Rose, Andrade has lost her title to Weili Zhang in her first defense and very recently, suffered a narrow loss to Namajunas in a rematch at the UFC Fight Island.

Katlyn Chookagian, on the other hand, will be heading into this bout as the #1 ranked UFC Women's Flyweight and she currently sits behind reigning division champion Valentina Shevchenko, to whom the former has already lost once in the past. Chookagian currently sits with a 5-2 record in the 125lbs division and in her last Octagon outing, she convincingly put away Antonina Shevchenko. A win over division debutant Jessica Andrade could put Chookagian back in contention for a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.