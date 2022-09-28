Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

Tabatha Ricci started her UFC career pretty well, but now faces a tough test this weekend when taking on Jessica Penne at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan. 'Baby Shark' will have to overcome a height disadvantage, standing at 155cm tall with her opponent's height being 166cm.

Penne once again has an advantage when it comes to reach, she has a 13cm longer reach compared to Ricci. The 39-year-old has a reach of 170cm and will aim to put that to good use against 'Baby Shark'.

Ricci is also at a disadvantage when it comes to experience in the octagon, competing only three times in the organization. Jessica Penne has been in the UFC since 2014, fighting seven times in the MMA organization.

Tabatha Ricci has a UFC record of two wins and one loss. She lost to Manon Fiorot in her organizational debut. Ricci has since beaten Maria Oliveira and Polyana Viana via unanimous decision.

Her future opponent, Jessica Penne, has won three times and lost four of her bouts. Two of the losses came via decision and the others came via stoppage. However, the 39-year-old has impressive wins against Randa Markos, Lupita Godinez and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Watch Ricci speak about the upcoming bout here:

Was Tabatha Ricci unbeaten before joining the UFC?

Yes, before joining the UFC in 2021, Tabatha Ricci had a flawless professional MMA record. The 27-year-old competed in LFA and Brazilian regional events before making the leap into the UFC. On her debut, Manon Fiorot stopped Ricci in the second round, winning via TKO.

Before joining the UFC, 'Baby Shark' managed to beat Danielle Cunha on her debut at a regional event in Brazil and went on to defeat Graziele Ricotta, Kelsey Arnesen, Vanessa Marie Grimes and Shawna Ormsby in consecutive bouts.

Tabatha Ricci's last three wins before joining the UFC came under the LFA banner, which is a respected MMA promotion. Her victories against Grimes and Ormsby came via stoppage. She submitted Grimes in the first round and stopped Ormsby in the second round.

Ricci is yet to get a victory via stoppage in the UFC.

