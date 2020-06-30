Mackenzie Dern's training partner Tabatha Ricci signs with LFA

LFA is easily one of the most prominent UFC feeder leagues today. It started out as an independent promotion, but the company soon developed into a brand which fighters would get in to eventually compete in the UFC. Over the years, LFA has produced some amazing fighters such as Sage Northcutt and Brendan Allen. Now it is famed judoka Tabatha Ricci has signed with the company.

Tabatha Ricci is known across the world of both BJJ and judo for her very popular alliance with Mackenzie Dern. Tabatha Ricci has been Mackenzie Dern's training partner for a long time.

By the looks of it, Tabatha Ricci now seeks an independent identity. Having made her MMA debut back in 2013, Tabatha Ricci competed in MMA until 2014 where she has a record of 2-0 before going on a break and competing in custom ruled bouts.

Now, it looks like Tabatha Ricci wants to return to the sport and make a name for herself. It isn't unheard of for fighters to take a break from MMA and go venture in some other sport.

A very prominent case is that of Valentina Shevchenko who took a long break from MMA and competed in Muay Thai after having a three-year run in the sport from 2003 to 2006. She later returned to the sport in 2010 and has been unstoppable ever since.

Another case of a fighter taking break from the sport is that of current women's bantamweight contender Yana Kunitskaya who took a break from the sport because of pregnancy. She started her break back in 2012 and returned to active competition again in 2016. Tabatha Ricci may not necessarily come under the same bracket but it still does prove that people can take a break and return.