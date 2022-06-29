Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

At UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, Jessica-Rose Clark takes on Julija Stoliarenko in the women's bantamweight division. Clark will have a slight height disadvantage, standing at 165cm tall compared to Stoliarenko who is 170cm tall.

However, the Australian's biggest disadvantage comes in the reach department. The Lithuanian has a reach of 175cm, which is 5cm longer than Clark's reach. But Clark's biggest strength is her UFC resume and success, with Stoliarenko yet to win in the organization.

Stoliarenko has competed three-times in the UFC and once in the Ultimate Fighter, but has failed to win any of these bouts and has a UFC record of 0-4. Jessica-Rose Clark has been much more successful, with an organizational record of 4-3 and has faced some tough opponents during her time in the UFC.

After signing with the UFC, Clark beat Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant via decision in her first two bouts. However, the 34-year-old couldn't get past Jessica Eye and went on to lose again to Pannie Kianzad. The Australian has now won two out of her last three UFC bouts.

In her latest outing, Clark lost to Stephanie Egger via submission in the very first round. Which was a major setback and undid a lot of the 34-year-old's hard work, which also ended her winning streak. But 'Jessy Jess' now has a chance to redeem herself against a struggling opponent this weekend.

Jessica-Rose Clark reveals she'll be walking out to Shawn Michaels' theme song at UFC 276

Since joining the UFC, Jessica-Rose Clark has always found a way to make herself stand out from the other fighters on the roster. The 34-year-old famously changed her hair color to match Harley Quinn's, but is now walking out to Shawn Michaels' WWE theme song at UFC 276 this weekend.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Helwani asked if Clark would keep her promise and walk-out to the HBK theme song. The fighter replied:

"We're doing it! We're doing it! Yes!"

Watch the full interview below:

Clark went onto say that she received an approval email from the UFC just before coming on the MMA Hour. This means that the Australian is now set to walk out to 'I'm A Sexy Boy' from the legendary wrestler Shawn 'The Heart Break Kid' Michaels.

The 34-year-old will face Julija Stoliarenko this weekend. Clark's opponent hasn't won in the UFC, which gives the Australian a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far