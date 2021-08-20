When Paige VanZant suffered a horrific arm break against Jessica-Rose Clark and still finished the fight

Paige VanZant is a popular name in the world of MMA. Over the years, '12 Gauge' has earned a significant fan following because of her stint in the UFC. Her regular activity on social media apps like Instagram has also played an important role in increasing the 27-year-old's popularity.

VanZant, who mostly competed as a strawweight, made her debut in the flyweight division of the UFC in January 2018. She took on Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi.

During her fight with Clark, VanZant reportedly broke her arm in the first round while throwing a spinning back fist. Despite the unfortunate incident, '12 Gauge' pulled through and was able to take the fight the full distance of 15 minutes.

Although the 27-year-old lost the fight via unanimous decision, the Oregon native earned the respect of MMA fans around the world.

You can watch the highlights of the fight below:

Later, VanZant posted a picture of herself on Instagram, giving an update on her injury to the fans.

In the caption of the post, Paige VanZant wrote:

"Well... I broke my arm in the first! I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard time recovering and throwing my right. Thank you to the UFC and to my opponent. Thank you to my coaches and most importantly my head coach’s Daniel Burke and Fabiano Scherner. I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! it’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me. darn spinning back fist."

Paige VanZant took a one-year lay-off after the injury and returned in January 2019 to compete against Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night 143. The 27-year-old made a triumphant comeback with a unanimous decision win.

Paige VanZant lost her last fight against Rachael Ostovich

After losing her bare-knuckle boxing debut to Britain Hart in February 2021, Paige VanZant made her second appearance for the BKFC last month against Rachael Ostovich.

Unfortunately. '12 Gauge' was unable to find a victory at her second attempt as well. Ostovich won the contest via a unanimous decision.

