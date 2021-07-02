What is Paige VanZant's BKFC contract?

MMA fighter Paige VanZant is currently competing in a bare-knuckle boxing promotion called the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). According to Fox News, '12 Guage' has signed a contract for four fights in the BKFC. The entire deal is worth more than $1 million.

VanZant has had one fight in the promotion that took place at BKFC Knucklemania in February 2021. '12 Guage' faced off against Britain Hart and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

However, this has not deterred the 27-year-old as she will be returning to fight at BKFC 19. Her opponent will be former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich. This will be Ostovich's debut fight in the BKFC.

The fight will be a rematch as VanZant and Ostovich previously faced each other in the UFC in January 2019. '12 Guage' won the first encounter as she finished the Hawaiian fighter with an armbar in the second round of the fight.

Paige VanZant reveals how she felt while parting ways with the UFC

Speaking to MMAfighting.com, Paige VanZant shared details of what went through her mind while parting ways with the UFC.

"I was really young and it was nerve-wracking. You know, you are leaving like the power house of combat sports but now I know that it was the best decision I've ever made. And since I have left, I've seen multiple fighters leaving the UFC." said Paige VanZant.

The 27-year-old used to compete in the strawweight and flyweight divisions of the UFC. VanZant debuted in the promotion in November 2014 when she fought Kailin Curran at UFC Fight Night 57. The debutant won the fight by finishing Curran in the third round of the fight.

VanZant was also rewarded with the 'Fight of the Night' bonus along with Curran. Both fighters took home $50,000 in bonus money.

Before parting ways, '12 Guage' had nine fights in the UFC and won five of them. VanZant now competes in BKFC.

