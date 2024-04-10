"Jesus Aljo looking hench" - Fans stunned by Aljamain Sterling's "monster" physique for featherweight debut at UFC 300

Aljamain Sterling is getting the attention of mixed martial arts fans with his musculature ahead of his UFC 300 fight.

The former UFC bantamweight champion moves up to 145 pounds to clash with Calvin Kattar. This goes down on the preliminary portion of the stacked tentpole event set to transpire in Las Vegas, Nevada live from the T-Mobile Arena.

@mma_orbit recently posted before and after photos of how the 10-pound weight difference affected Sterling's appearance as he embarks on this switch in the weight category.

Multiple X users took to the comment section to voice their thoughts on the contrasting photos and a tweet thread emerged thereafter.

@Slim_Picking5 said:

"jesus aljo looking hench"

@Alfredosauce42 stated:

"F**KING MONSTER LMAOOO"

@SICKYDOESMMA quipped:

"Looks very good and natural. I think we are going to see a phenomenal performance from him"

[Images Courtesy: @mma_orbit tweet thread on X]

Check out the difference in Aljamain Sterling's featherweight frame below:

Expand Tweet

Aljamain Sterling and his prior contests north of 135 pounds

The 34-year-old Aljamain Sterling has mostly carved out his name as a bantamweight mixed martial artist but this is not his first time fighting outside of that weight category. Though this is his featherweight debut in the octagon at UFC 300, Sterling is not a stranger to the weight division overall.

The native of the United States defeated Taylor Trahan in an amateur MMA bout at featherweight. Sterling secured a sub-two-minute rear naked choke win there in June 2010.

After that juncture when he had turned pro, 'Funk Master' would secure a first-round TKO over Evan Chmieleski at 145 pounds during their CFFC 10 showdown.

At UFC 214, Sterling notched a unanimous decision win over former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao in a 140-pound catchweight affair.

Though not mixed martial arts, Sterling's last few grappling contests have taken place above the bantamweight MMA limit of 135 pounds. He bested Mike Grundy via unanimous decision at Polaris 25 in a grappling contest at 165 pounds

Sterling would drop a majority decision to Kevin Dantzler at Fury Pro Grappling 8 at 160 pounds.

Also, Sterling would get a split decision nod from the judges against Chase Hooper in their matchup at 170 pounds that transpired at ADXC 2.

Poll : Will we see the best version of Aljamain Sterling at 145 pounds? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion