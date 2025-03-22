Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Schramm: Live round-by-round updates

  • home icon
By Ujwal Jain
Modified Mar 22, 2025 15:30 GMT
Jesus Ramos (left) will take on Guido Schramm (right) on the main card of the PBC boxing event. [Image courtesy @premierboxing on Instagram]
Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Schramm super welterweight clash will go down later tonight (March 22) at the Michelob Ultra Arean in Las Vegas.

Ramos (22-1) is a surging star in the division. Currently, on a two-fight win streak, the 24-year-old is ranked No.4 on the WBA and WBC ladder and No.8 on the IBF and WBO brackets.

'El Mono' has a penchant for knockout and holds 18 stoppages to his name. The southpaw was last seen in a TKO win over Jeison Rosario in February.

In the other half of the event, Schramm (16-3-2) is currently on a two-fight skid. However a win over a highly touted contender such as 'El Mano' could be the jolt he needs to start his campaign toward the rankings.

Per BETMGM, Ramos is currently the -2500 favorite for the matchup, with Schramm as a +1100 underdog. The main card of the event kicks off around 8 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the second slide for the tale of the tape for the fight:

Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Schramm

Round 1

