"Another two or three matches, then I'm gonna be matching up with her" - Jihin Radzuan expects title shot against Angela Lee in the future

Jihin Radzuan’s stock at ONE Championship has never been higher, but she also knows that a title fight won’t be instantly handed over to her.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Jihin said that she would need at least two more victories before she could challenge ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.

Jihin, who’s the No.5 atomweight contender, said she’s ready for whatever happens but that title fight against Lee will still need a bit of work.

Jihin Radzuan said:

“I’m feeling ready now, but [I think I need] another two or three matches then I’m gonna be matching up with her."

The Malaysian star is on a three-fight winning streak and has won four of her last five matches. Her last victory was a split-decision success over the previously undefeated Itsuki Hirata at ONE X last March.

Her victory over Hirata eventually pushed her to fifth spot in the atomweight rankings.

Jihin added that she and her coaches have always had conversations about a potential title fight against Lee. Since she’s already the No.5 contender, Jihin said that she has to eventually picture herself in that all-important championship match.

“My coach, my teammates, and I always have a conversation about this like someday in the future I will be there one day. Now I have to keep it real since I’m in the top five already. I have to see myself in that position for the title bout.”

Jihin Radzuan feels she’s built her confidence throughout her career.

‘Shadow Cat’ was on a tear in her first three fights at ONE Championship winning all of her assignments in 2018. The following year, however, saw her in a pinch.

Jihin had a below-par 2019, losing two of three fights to Gina Iniong and Denice Zamboanga. Nevertheless, 'Shadowcat' managed to bounce back and feels that she will eventually get to Lee’s level.

“If you ask me three year ago, I don’t I’m ready. But now you can see, everybody can see that my skills are better and that it has improved. If you ask me now or in the next year or two, we’ll see. [I think] I’m ready for it."

Before her win over Hirata, Jihin Radzuan scored unanimous decision wins over Bi Nguyen and Mei Yamaguchi.

