“It’s like a very very close fight” - Jihin Radzuan wants to get back loss from Denice Zamboanga

Jihin Radzuan is on a three-bout win streak and has finally broken into the top five of the women’s atomweight division. However, she wants to settle some unfinished business with Denice Zamboanga before anything else.

‘Shadow Cat’ snapped Itsuki Hirata’s undefeated streak at ONE X and is in a good position to climb up the rankings even further.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Radzuan said that a bout against Zamboanga would be her preferred match over an opportunity against fellow ONE X winner Ham Seo Hee.

Jihin Radzuan said:

“I think it would be a rematch with Denice because for the last match or so, it’s like a very very close fight. So I think if I win this fight actually I regain back my loss last time.”

Zamboanga made her promotional debut by claiming a unanimous decision victory over Radzuan in December 2019. However, the Malaysian star believes that the fight could have gone either way and hopes to prove that in the circle.

The two stars match up quite well stylistically as seen in their first match. With both hoping to secure ONE Championship gold in the future, a rematch could help one of them move closer to that goal, now that they are both ranked fighters.

Watch the full interview with Sportskeeda MMA below

Filipinas have been a thorn on Jihin Radzuan’s ONE Championship career

Jihin Radzuan arrived in ONE Championship like a house on fire, winning her first three bouts in the circle. She quickly established herself as one of the fighters to watch out for in the division and was primed to become a world title challenger soon.

However, her streak was snapped in her fourth match in the promotion via a razor-thin split decision loss to Team Lakay’s Gina Iniong. 'Shadowcat' then bounced back with a quick submission victory over another Filipina in Jomary Torres.

Radzuan couldn’t get her momentum going though, with Denice Zamboanga getting a win over her in their 2019 showdown.

Only two Filipinas have been able to defeat Radzuan in her professional MMA outings so far. As such, it’s not surprising that the 23-year-old is much more interested in getting the win back instead of aiming for higher-ranked opponents for a quick path to the top.

