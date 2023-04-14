Jihin Radzuan genuinely wanted to help Stamp Fairtex get better as a fighter

Jihin Radzuan offered to help Stamp Fairtex for her upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Radzuan last fought in September 2022, losing by unanimous decision against Stamp. The Thai superstar will return to MMA in May after defeating Supergirl in a kickboxing bout three months ago. Although the Fairtex fighter might not be interested, ‘Shadow Cat’ offered to be a training partner for her upcoming fight against Alyse Anderson.

During an interview with The South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jihin Radzuan had this to say about Stamp:

“For me, it depends on your mindset and how you see things. Maybe for some people they don’t want to train with the opponent, but for me I really opened my heart. I really opened my mind, very professional bodies. I have one intention, I want to help her for this fight camp.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex is currently ranked number one in the women’s atomweight division. Since Angela Lee might not return to the circle for an extended period, there is a possibility of Stamp being added to an interim or vacant world championship bout. Before focusing on what’s next, the Thai superstar must get through Alyse Anderson, who plans to pull off the upset at ONE Fight Night 10.

Anderson made her ONE debut in September 2021, losing against Itsuki Hirata. Eight months later, ‘Lil Savage’ bounced back with a first-round submission against Asha Roka. The 28-year-old American now has an opportunity to make a name for herself at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson is one of many intriguing matchups at ONE’s first live event on U.S. soil. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

