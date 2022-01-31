Jihin Radzuan is gunning for a place in the ONE atomweight top 5

Jihin Radzuan was unfortunate to miss out on the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix. The Malaysian won a decision against Bi Nguyen in an alternate bout for the tournament, but wasn't given a chance to join the final eight competitors.

That win came over a year ago and the Johor-native is looking to make up for lost time against No.5-ranked strawweight Jenelyn Olsim when the pair go toe-to-toe at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

Olsim reached the semi-finals of the Grand Prix, where she lost to Ritu Phogat. If Jihin Radzuan can get the win then she has a good chance of breaking into the top five at atomweight.

In a recent interview with AsianMMA.com, she said,

"If I win this fight I think it's going to boost up my name [and] go back to the rank that I'm supposed to be....Olsim is very well rounded. [But] there is some points you can see that when she's not leading the fight she will tend to back up. So I think that I'm more aggressive than her. My striking is more technical than her. My ground game also - not to look down on hers, but I think mine is better."

The Filipina is a product of ONE Warrior Series and has gone 2-1 since being promoted to ONE Championship. Both her and Jihin Radzuan boast wins over Nguyen.

Jihin Radzuan wants to revitalize Malaysian MMA

Times have been hard for atomweight star Radzuan, particularly when trying to maintain her training in Malaysia. The country endured long spells of lockdowns and strict SOPs, which often made it difficult to put in work in the gym.

"The pandemic has really hit us hard. If I win this match it's really a big hit for Malaysia because even in the Olympics, maybe Malaysians didn't perform well because of restrictions with their training... But I'm going to show them that even in the middle of the pandemic, we are trying to win our life and our economy and I hope to bring the good news for Malaysia. There's not many Malaysian athletes fighting in ONE. You can only hear, 'Jihin, Agilan,' that's all. I just want to bring Malaysian MMA back."

Having only had the opportunity to compete once in the last two years, the Malaysian is looking to make up for lost time and re-establish herself among the division's best.

Fortunately, she is still just 23 and has plenty of time to make her mark. A win against Olsim would put her right back in the mix.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard