Jihin Radzuan says “it’s never a boring day” training with Stamp at Fairtex Gym

Jihin Radzuan says it’s never a boring day when you are training alongside Stamp Fairtex.

The Thai fan favorite Fairtex will make her highly anticipated return to the Circle on September 29 as she looks to make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport ONE world champion. Standing in her way of that goal at ONE Fight Night 14 will be Ham Seo Hee, a South Korean veteran determined to capture her first ONE world championship.

But before they step inside the Circle for the interim ONE atomweight world title, Stamp Fairtex’s former foe, Jihin Radzuan, is giving us some insight into what it’s like to train with the former kickboxing and Muay Thai titleholder.

“Stamp is well-balanced. She knows how to goof around but then be serious at the same time,” Radzuan told ONE Championship. “Having experience training at Fairtex as her training partner, I can tell you, it’s never a boring day.”

Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan are quite familiar with one another, having spent time together in both the gym and the Circle. In September, Stamp scored a unanimous decision victory over Radzuan in what would be the first of three straight wins that would lead her to a ONE Fight Night 14 main event showdown with Ham Seo Hee.

‘Hamzzang’ goes into the contest undefeated under the ONE banner, scoring back-to-back wins over Denice Zamboanga, followed by an impressive decision victory against Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata in March.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.