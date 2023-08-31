Jihin Radzuan says Stamp is an amazing teacher in and out of the gym: “She helped me to improve in small details”

Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan credits Stamp Fairtex with helping her improve her skills inside the circle.

After scoring three straight wins, Stamp Fairtex has finally earned herself another shot at becoming ONE Championship’s first-ever three-sport ONE world champion.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Stamp will step into the main event spotlight for a fight with Ham Seo Hee, with the winner emerging as the ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion.

One of those three wins that put Stamp Fairtex in a position to contend for the title came against none other than ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan. Meeting at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, Stamp scored a unanimous decision victory over.

Since then, the two have worked together with Radzuan soaking up much of the guidance that the former two-sport world champion has offered her both in and out of the gym.

“Of course she helped me to improve in small details, helping me with the minor details of striking, distance management, in grappling, how to duck a takedown, and also how to get used to girls' strength,” Radzuan told Sportskeeda MMA. “On top of that, she’s helped me with Thai language. Now I can make conversation with locals here, not fluently, but just a bit a bit.”

Stamp Fairtex goes into her second shot at the atomweight world title with an impressive 10-2 record in mixed martial arts. She also holds four combined victories in Muay Thai and kickboxing, making her one of the most versatile and dangerous strikers in ONE Championship.

Will Stamp Fairtex finally achieve her goal of becoming a three-sport queen, or will veteran standout Ham Seo Hee capture her first ONE world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.