Jihin Radzuan says Stamp’s power will ‘surprise and overwhelm’ Ham Seo Hee

Ahead of one of the biggest fights of her career, Stamp Fairtex has enlisted the help of someone she has shared the ONE Championship stage with in the past.

At ONE Fight Night 14, the Thai striker will compete against Ham Seo Hee with the interim atomweight world championship on the line. Having fallen short against Angela Lee at ONE X, the 25-year-old went away and picked up back-to-back wins to put her back into title contention.

One of those wins came against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year.

After her MMA skillset was second to Lee's world-class arsenal, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder showed her class against Radzuan. With a devastating display of striking, she walked away with a dominant unanimous decision victory.

For her upcoming challenge against South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee, Stamp has been working alongside Radzuan to help prepare herself for the well-rounded game that her opponent brings to the table.

As a competitor that has both seen the way that the former title challenger works in the gym and puts it all together inside the circle, Radzuan believes that her former opponent holds the advantage in this matchup.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she predicted that the power Stamp possesses will be a pivotal factor on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Malaysian athlete said:

“I think Ham will know to be worried about Stamp’s striking, but I think Stamp’s power will be something surprising and will overwhelm her.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.