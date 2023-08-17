Jihin Radzuan on Stamp Fairtex’s training: “Everything is under one gym, under one roof”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is one of the most dangerous strikers in the world of mixed martial arts. But according to teammate and main training partner, ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan, Stamp is more than just a striker. She’s a complete fighter.

Radzuan joined Stamp at Fairtex gym in Pattaya, Thailand last year to help the Thai superstar prepare for her U.S. debut last May. And although they are former opponents in the cage, the two have recently sparked an unlikely friendship and built a strong bond as training partners.

Having an inside look at Stamp’s intense training camp at Fairtex, Radzuan can understand how the 25-year-old has been able to develop at such a rapid pace.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan offered her thoughts.

‘Shadow Cat’ said:

“As you know, I've never been at another gym before for this long period. So working out and training at Fairtex has been a totally different and whole new experience for me based on their training schedule and their routine as well. Me back in Johor Bahru, I trained at night. And I have to travel to lift weight and gain more skills for MMA. In Fairtex, everything is under one gym, under one roof.”

Stamp will get the chance to prove she’s as good as advertised when she enters the Circle next for perhaps the biggest fight in her career.

No.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex is set to take on no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.