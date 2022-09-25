Jihin Radzuan not worried about Stamp Fairtex's "big name"

It’s a daunting task to be taking on the top contender in the division, but Jihin Radzuan is ready to face the challenge unflinchingly.

The 24-year-old Malaysian stalwart Radzuan is ranked No.5 in ONE Championship’s women’s atomweight division. She is scheduled to lock horns with No.1 contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand at ONE on Prime Video 2 next week.

ONE Championship’s live event broadcasts from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and goes down on September 30.

Radzuan isn’t fazed at all by the caliber of her next opponent, despite Stamp being the winner of ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix in 2021.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Shadow Cat’ talked about the supreme belief she has in herself and her team.

Radzuan said:

“My opponent is a big name, and I love fighting against big names. But at the end of the day, I have to believe in myself, believe in my teammates and my coach, and not worry too much about who or how big my opponent is.”

Jihin Radzuan has a fantastic opportunity ahead of her. If she’s able to defeat Stamp Fairtex, the Malaysian star could very well take the Thai fighter’s place at the top of the atomweight rankings.

This will inevitably set her up for a potential crack at the ONE women’s atomweight world title, currently held by Angela Lee. At the very least, a spot in an official world title eliminator would be guaranteed for the fighter.

Jihin Radzuan fighting for more than world titles, she’s fighting for respect

Jihin Radzuan took care of business against Bi Nguyen in December 2020. She followed up that victory with another one over former ONE world title challenger Mei ‘V.V’ Yamaguchi. Most recently, Radzuan took out highly touted Japanese fighter Itsuki Hirata at ONE X this past March.

To say that Jihin Radzuan is on a very impressive streak as of late is an understatement. But the Malaysian phenom is fighting for more than just world title belts, she’s also fighting for respect.

Radzuan told ONE Championship:

“I can’t beg for respect from people, but what I can do is to continuously prove them wrong in the circle. Given now that I’m in the top-five rankings, I’m not far from the belt fight. So I think in about four or five fights, more people can start acknowledging and respecting my skills.”

