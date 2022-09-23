Watch: Stamp Fairtex goes to absolute war with Bi Nguyen in second fight in ONE

In 2019, ONE women's atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex fought Bi Nguyen in an unbelievable war between strikers. It was Stamp's second pro-MMA fight after transitioning to the sport from Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Despite knowing that Stamp is one of the best striking specialists in the division, Nguyen willingly fought her opponent in her own domain. What resulted was an absolutely entertaining slugfest from start to finish.

Despite having a significant height and reach difference, Nguyen fought Stamp like a fireman would walk into a burning building - with no fear whatsoever. Stamp acknowledged her Vietnamese-American opponent's courage and honored it by not holding back.

Stamp obliterated Nguyen from the outside, using straight punches and debilitating kicks to stop her advances. Though they must have hurt a ton, Nguyen never showed any signs that her opponent's strikes were affecting her. 'Killer Bee', as her fans call her, kept pushing forward.

In the end, despite not lacking any effort to win from either side, the judges awarded the fight to Stamp Fairtex via unanimous decision. After the fight, the two were bound by combat and sacrifice for life, and were seen exchanging friendly words backstage. Only a good scrap can make a friend out of a foe.

Watch the full fight highlights below:

Stamp Fairtex faces Jihin Radzuan on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 2

On September 30, ONE Championship returns to US prime time with ONE on Prime Video 2. Apart from three world title fights headlining the card, the event will mark the return of crowd favorite Stamp Fairtex.

Both Stamp Fairtex and Radzuan were last seen in action at ONE X last March. Stamp, despite nearly knocking out atomweight queen Angela Lee, failed to capture gold that night.

Radzuan, on the other hand, had a different night. The Malaysian MMA standout upset highly-touted Japanese prospect Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata..

Aside from women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee, Stamp and Jihin Radzuan are two of the best fighters in the division today. It makes sense for them to lock horns to see who would get closer to a title shot next. Both women are on the come-up and are absolutely dangerous inside the circle.

This bout has the potential to steal the show come September 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far