Watch: ONE Championship atomweight Bi Nguyen hints at retirement after loss to Lin Heqin

ONE Championship atomweight fighter Bi 'Killer Bee' Nguyen might be looking at retirement after her loss to Lin Heqin in the lead card of ONE: Bad Blood. After the loss on Friday night, the dejected Nguyen looked at the camera backstage and said these heartbreaking words:

"I don’t know how much more of this I can do, guys."

Nguyen put forth a gutsy effort against Lin, but ultimately lost a clear unanimous decision. The Vietnamese-American was constantly the aggressor, pushing forward and keeping Lin on her backpedal. Nguyen was trying to nullify Lin's 19-centimeter reach advantage but had a massively hard time doing it. Much of this was due to Lin effectively keeping Nguyen at bay with stiff jabs and kicks while constantly moving.

Despite this, Nguyen showed the mettle of a true warrior, constantly moving forward and never backing down. She even ended the fight in top position after a late-fight scramble. It was, however, not enough.

Watch the full fight highlights here:

ONE Championship atomweight Bi Nguyen shows optimism in a separate Instagram post

After her initial words backstage, Bi Nguyen posted a video on Instagram, addressing her fans and making an assessment of the fight. Here's an excerpt:

"I lost, yet again, in another decision. I've been falling to these decisions and I need to figure it out. If you watch my fights, you know, I start slow and always pull it out in the third round but it's always too little too late. I need to figure out why I'm not showing up to these fights the way I know I can, the way I can train, the way my skill is set up but no excuses. Lots mentally I need to figure out."

Nguyen proceeded to thank her fans for being with her at every step of her journey. She ended the video by saying that she'll be taking a break for a bit to reassess. Though she didn't rule out retirement, the statement was far more optimistic than her initial words after the fight. Whatever her decision may be moving forward, 'Killer Bee' has had a notable MMA run.

Also Read Article Continues below

Using her MMA career to empower women around the world, Nguyen has quite the following in and out of the cage. The 32-year-old assassin from Houston, Texas started an amateur career in 2014 and has been making a name for herself ever since. She turned pro in 2016 and signed with ONE Championship in 2019. Nguyen has notable wins over Puja Tomar and former ONE Championship Grand Prix finalist Ritu Phogat.

Edited by John Cunningham