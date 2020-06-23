Jim Miller reveals that he is open to moving to the UFC Welterweight or Middleweight Division

Jim Miller recently secured another impressive win at UFC Vegas 3.

The veteran fighter has revealed that he is open to moving up a division or two if the UFC allows it.

Jim Miller

Over the past weekend at UFC Vegas 3, Jim Miller secured another win for himself when he put away young prospect Roosevelt Roberts via first-round submission in the opening fight of the event.

In the aftermath of his recent fight, MIller, who is a veteran UFC Lightweight has now revealed that he is open to moving up to either the UFC Welterweight or even the Middleweight Division.

While speaking to BJPenn.com, the veteran fighter claimed that he did feel comfortable in his fight against Roberts and would even consider moving up a division, if the UFC had offered. Miller said:

“I used to always fight, show up at fight week below 170 and make that cut. I’ve come in and a few of them have been easier, but the majority of the time I’m coming in a couple of pounds less than I used to in like 2011 and 2012. It still seems like it’s about the same. So, I’m okay with it. There was a time there where I would’ve easily thought 85 when I was walking around in the 180s.”

Miller further added that he has been thinking of a move up to the UFC Welterweight or Middleweight Division for a while now but never really had the opportunity. The two mentioned divisions consist of some of the finest fighters including the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, and Israel Adesanya.

The veteran fighter lastly added that he's willing to accept a fight in a higher division if his promotion allows him to.

“You don’t necessarily lose that speed, but you gain a little bit of power. You gain a little strength in like the collision and stuff like that and everybody’s different. And for me personally, I do feel like I perform a little bit better sometimes in practice and stuff like that. And unfortunately, I could never fight, make way to 55 and they put all that weight back on not having a technique. So yeah. I’ve been totally open to going up in weight for a while now and just never really had the opportunity. I’m looking to take whatever fight for most everything."

What's next for Jim Miller in the UFC?

Jim Miller has been highly-active in the UFC and has compiled an impressive record in the promotion so far. After securing yet another win in the promotion, Miller could lock horns with a higher-ranked opponent in his next Octagon outing.