Jim Miller wants to return to UFC in late August or early September

Jim Miller says that he wants to make his UFC return before the year ends.

Miller is aiming for a late August, early September return to the Octagon.

Jim Miller

Jim Miller is currently fresh off his latest win at UFC Vegas 3 when he finished-off Roosevelt Roberts, via a first-round armbar finish to secure another historic victory in his UFC career.

Miller isn't aiming to waste any time, as he wants to get back into the heat of the action by late August or early September and keep his momentum going. While speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Miller claimed that he has already reached out to Sean Shelby and has given him a timeframe for his return.

The veteran fighter added that he's currently planning out his summer with the kids and enjoy his vacation before he could eventually make his return to Octagon action before the year ends.

“I already reached out to Sean (and) gave him a timeframe. I’m looking hopefully (at the) end of August, early September. Just trying to plan the summer with the kids and vacation and stuff like that around it and then some things after that (in the) early fall. He seemed optimistic that he could be able to get me in there around that timeframe, so I just want to keep it rolling and keep going. The fact that the UFC came back with such veracity, such a busy schedule, it’s awesome."

Jim Miller further added that he's up for fighting every three months in the UFC, compete for a total of four times a year for the promotion. He also said that there had been a few occasions in his career when he had to sit out for a longer period of time but that was mostly due to the UFC trying to hold him out for a newer card.

“It’s awesome for a guy like me that – I like to fight at a decent pace – I would love to fight every three months, four times a year. Sign me up! There have been a few times in my career where I needed a little bit longer break, and I was able to take that, but more often than not, the longer breaks that I’ve taken, haven’t been because of me, it’s been because of the UFC and them kinda holding me out for a newer card.”

Jim Miller was ever-impressive in his last Octagon outing and it remains to be seen what plans the UFC management has in store for him.

What's next for Jim Miller?

Jim Miller is now expected to make his return before the year ends. However, the big question that needs to be answered is which opponent does the UFC have in mind for Jim Miller? We shall find out!