Jimmy Crute names the most likely next UFC light heavyweight champion

Jimmy Crute has named the fighter that will most likely be the next UFC light heavyweight champion. Crute suggested that Aleksandar Rakic could be the next fighter to hold the UFC light heavyweight belt.

A 25-year-old MMA stalwart hailing from Australia, Jimmy Crute is regarded by many as one of the top prospects in the UFC light heavyweight division today. Ahead of his light heavyweight matchup that’ll serve as the opening fight of the UFC 261 main card, Crute spoke to The Schmo.

The Schmo noted that Jimmy Crute had previously predicted that he (Crute) will hold the UFC light heavyweight title within two years. On that note, The Schmo asked Crute who would be at the top of the division when he finally receives a title shot. Jimmy Crute responded by stating –

“Man, I don’t know. The light heavyweight division’s so open. Like, anyone in that top three. If I’m going to put money, I’m going to say Aleksandar Rakic might be the guy. Or, I don’t know. I don’t know, maybe Glover (Teixeira) or Jan (Blachowicz), depending on how long they want to stick around.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Presently, the UFC light heavyweight title is held by Polish MMA star Jan Blachowicz. The No. 1-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender is widely respected veteran fighter Glover Teixeira. And the No. 2-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender is Aleksandar Rakic.

Jimmy Crute indicated that if he were to bet money on who’ll be the next UFC light heavyweight champion before he captures the title within two years, it’d be Aleksandar Rakic. Crute also insinuated that Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz too could maintain their spots at the top of the division if they’re still fighting for the next couple of years.

Jimmy Crute could ascend to the upper echelons of the UFC light heavyweight division with a win at UFC 261

Aleksandar Rakic (left); Jimmy Crute (right)

The No. 13-ranked UFC light heavyweight fighter, Jimmy Crute, faces his No. 6-ranked divisional counterpart, Anthony Smith, at UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021). Crute and Smith are set to square off in a pivotal bout, as a win for the former could propel him to the upper echelons of the division.

Meanwhile, a win for Smith would significantly help him in his quest to earn another shot at the UFC light heavyweight title. Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the UFC 261 matchup between Jimmy Crute and Anthony Smith? Sound off in the comments.