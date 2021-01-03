Jimmy Crute vs. Johnny Walker reportedly set for 'UFC Fight Night' March 27 card

According to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC has reportedly booked a fight between Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker for March 2021. Sources close to Okamoto have confirmed that the promotion has agreed to book the light heavyweight showdown for March 27th.

The fight shouldn't come as a big surprise to the fans, especially given that both Crute and Walker are on the rise in the light heavyweight division. As things stand, the bout is yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC. However, it should eventually be announced when the time is right.

Here is what Brett Okamoto reported on Twitter:

Per sources, Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) vs. Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) agreed to for March 27. Sick matchup between some of the new blood at 205 ... really like this one. pic.twitter.com/nGu7kf2YJ5 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 2, 2021

The UFC's light heavyweight division is currently stacked with some of the fastest rising fighters on the planet. With the inclusion of the champion Jan Blachowicz at the top, Dominick Reyes, Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos, and Aleksandar Rakic are among the top contenders in the division right. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is also set to take the division by storm, come UFC 259 when he challenges for the 205-lbs title.

The rest of the 205-lbs division is filled with the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Nikita Krylov, and Magomed Ankalaev, who are among the up-and-comers of the light heavyweight division. Both Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker are also in that conversation right now.

Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker's latest outings in the Octagon

Jimmy Crute made his UFC debut in 2018 and took a win over Paul Craig from his first fight for the promotion. Crute last competed in October 2020 in a victory over Modestas Bukauskas that awarded him the Performance of the Night award.

On the other hand, Johnny Walker is on the back of a win over Ryan Spann from September 2020. Walker had a rough patch in the UFC before his last win, but the young Brazilian gained a lot of confidence from his most recent Octagon outing.

The March 27 showdown between Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker promises to be another banger of a fight that fans wouldn't want to miss.