Jiri Prochazka believes "early end" to Alex Pereira fight grants him a title shot next if he wins at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka is eyeing a shot at the belt following his upcoming fight at UFC 300.

Prochakza faces Aleksandar Rakic on the preliminary card of UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill, which takes place on April 13 in Las Vegas. The main event features a light heavyweight title fight between champion Alex Pereira and challenger Jamahal Hill.

Prochazka, currently ranked number two in the division, believes a dominant win next weekend should earn him a title shot. Appearing in a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Denisa' had this to say:

"I believe, after that last fight [at UFC 295], after that early end of the fight [at UFC 295], If I win next week [against Rakic] and I hope and believe I'm able to win... I deserve a title shot."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Prochazka's last outing with Pereira at UFC 295 was an action-packed fight for the then-vacant title. While Prochakza started strong, Pereira's leg kicks began to take a toll. A second-round left hook from Pereira sent Prochazka to the canvas, prompting a stoppage that some felt was premature.

Jiri Prochazka downplays fight's placement, seeks martial arts glory at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka recently took to Instagram to express his determination for his upcoming clash against Aleksandar Rakic on April 13.

In an Instagram post featuring the UFC 300 main car, 'Denisa' downplayed the fight's placement on the UFC 300 card, emphasizing the importance he places on every contest. His focus lies on showcasing the true potential of Martial Arts.

"It's not just a next fight. Every fight is most important, like the title fight like a fight for life. I was not born to show just something. I am here to show the power of martial arts, the full potential of our bodies, mind and spirit. The mastery. I am grateful for all the true friends, family and all the people around me who is connected and sympathize with my way. It is our way, to be the best version of ourselfs."

Check out Prochazka's post below:

Poll : Does Jiri Prochazka beat Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion