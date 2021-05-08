Jiri Prochazka breaks down the light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

UFC light heavyweight sensation Jiri Prochazka believes Jan Blachowicz was impressive in his last fight against Israel Adesanya. Prochazka also mentioned the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion's performance against Dominick Reyes. He made a special note of how Blachowicz controlled the fights.

During his interview with RT Sport MMA, Jiri Prochazka claimed that Blachowicz controlled his last fight most of the time and the fight was always in his hand. Denisa added that Blachowicz was also dangerous in his focus and with his techniques.

Prochazka praised Blachowicz's legendary Polish power. He noted that Blachowicz's punches are very precise and that the reigning champion certainly hits very hard:

"I think that, from the last fight of Blachowicz I can say just that, he showed impressive fight. He controlled with Reyes, he controlled all the time. All the time he controlled the fight, it was in his hand and that was amazing. That was amazing and he is so dangerous, in his focus and in his techniques because his punches are very precise and it is hard, very tough. So, I think, Jan Blachowicz will again keep this fight with Teixeira in his hand. It will be ruled by him and I think that Teixeira can surprise with some surprise punches, with something like that," Prochazka said.

In his breakdown of the UFC 266 light heavyweight title fight, Jiri Prochazka mentioned that he expects Blachowicz to control his upcoming title fight against Glover Teixeira. But the Brazilian is certainly more than capable of catching Blachowicz with a surprising punch.

Jiri Prochazka could face the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira after UFC 266

Jiri Prochazka was recently victorious over former title challenger Dominick Reyes in one of the most brutal UFC performances of the year. With his win, Prochazka caught the attention of Jan Blachowicz. The reigning champion expressed his interest in a fight against the Czech martial artist.

That being said, Blachowicz will first have to get past Glover Teixeira in September at UFC 266. With another successful title defense, the Polish fighter could set up a huge fight against Jiri Prochazka.