Jiri Prochazka confirms backup spot for UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 

Jiri Prochazka recently confirmed that he'll be weighing in as the backup fighter for the upcoming Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira title rematch at UFC 320 in October.

In their last fight at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev outpointed Pereira over five rounds and snatched the light heavyweight title away from the Brazilian. With Prochazka coming off an impressive third-round knockout victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 in January, it's no surprise he's roped in to serve as the backup fighter for the Ankalaev-Pereira rematch in October.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Prochazka was asked if he was the official backup fighter for the UFC 320 headliner. 'Denisa' replied:

"Yeah. That's right. That was the deal with the UFC."

Intriguingly, Prochazka is booked to face Khalil Rountree Jr. on the same card. When asked if that fight would serve as a middleweight title eliminator, Prochazka replied:

"Yes. It's not yet on the paper, but that was the reward."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's comments below (3:50):

When Jiri Prochazka shared his eye-opening philosophy on life and fighting

After Jiri Prochazka knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 in January, he opened up about his way of looking at life and professional fighting. Known for his unorthodox training methods, the Czech fighter spoke about knowing oneself thoroughly and promoted meditation.

In an interview with Jesse Encamp on his YouTube channel, Prochazka shared his philosophy and said:

"Guys, it's not about like you train here, you train in the gym, you train whatever. I like to be alone, to challenge myself, to know where to find the limits and how to put it in the balance. If you don't know how to train alone, you will be just leaded by somebody in the gym, by the coach, by your parents, by whoever. You have to be your own leader in your life. You have to be honest to yourself, every time honest."

He continued:

"What is my limit right now? Where is my fear right now? What I have to do or what I have to understand is just have to be you. Pure yourself... How you want to be a strong man before all the world if you are not strong person just like that? Enjoying your peace, enjoying your silence and that's it. That's all... Start to meditate, meet yourself, your own demons, know the voice in your head and then you understand, it's not exist."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's comments below (3:04):

