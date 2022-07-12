"It's a matter of honor" - Jiri Prochazka explains why he picked Glover Teixeira rematch over fight with Jan Blachowicz

Jiri Prochazka has confirmed that he will face Glover Teixeira in a rematch after he won the light heavyweight title at UFC 275.

The Czech got the better of Teixeira with a fifth-round rear-naked choke but would like to improve on a "horrible" performance. After heavy speculation about picking former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for his first title defense, Prochazka explained the reason behind changing his mind.

In a new post on Instagram, Prochazka announced his decision to face Teixeira, snubbing the Pole, whom he considers the "most dangerous" in the division. However, Blachowicz did not take too kindly to the news, claiming that the "samurai code" was not upheld by the champion. The Pole tweeted:

"Jan is for me the biggest challenge" - your words. Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld."

'BJP' replied to the tweet explaining why Blachowicz will have to wait for a title shot. He said:

"With Glover, it's a matter of honor and duty to show pure Fight. This is more than a challenge."

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returned to winning his ways by defeating Aleksandar Rakic in May after losing the belt to Teixeira last September. After Prochazka's title win, the 29-year old came face-to-face with Blachowicz building up to a potential next fight. However, that fight will have to wait as the Czech will now take centre-stage against Teixeira again.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 1 : Fight of the Year?

Teixeira, who won the light heavyweight title at the age of 42 posed a tough test for Prochazka at UFC 275. The fight went into the final round, where Prochazka managed to get the win after constant back-and-forths from the duo.

Teixeira landed a series of punches, taking control of the fight in the opening rounds. But, after a guillotine attempt, the Brazilian lost control, allowing Prochazka to get back into the fight. The veteran attempted a successful takedown and switched into mount to move ahead in the fight. However, a quick reversal with barely a minute to go led to a rare naked choke by the challenger to finally submit Teixeira at the end. The 24:32 long match earned Fight of the Night honors, with both men being pushed to the absolute limit. This fight could definitely be considered for Fight of the Year after the performace that was put on by these two men.

With the fight reaching new levels in their opening encounter, things could just get more intense in a highly-anticipated rematch. Jiri Prochazka will certainly have his work cut out as he begins the defense of his light heavyweight title in the UFC.

Do check out the post-fight octagon interview after Jiri Prochazka beat Glover Teixeira:

