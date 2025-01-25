Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently opened up on a mishap during his UFC 311 weight-cut. Prochazka was scheduled to fight Jamahal Hill and before weighing in, the Czech Republic native pushed himself too far in the sauna.

According to the former champion, he accidentally cut too much weight and dropped down to 200 pounds rather than the 206-pound limit. The 32-year-old didn't let the weight cut affect his performance too much and dominated Hill with a masterful striking display, knocking him out in the third round.

Prochazka reflected on the bad weight cut with Rogan and also disclosed he was trying to hide it by drinking water before the weigh-ins:

Trending

“When I go do the sauna the night before the weigh in, I thought I’ll do my best, but I spent two hours in there. The second day after that I went to do the weight and I was like 91 kgs and I’m fighting in 93kg. I was only guy in the weigh ins trying to hide it by drinking one liter water”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Expand Tweet

"I don't see him as a true challenge" - Jiri Prochazka shares his thoughts on Khalil Rountree Jr.'s bout

Jiri Prochazka recently opened up about a potential fight with Khalil Rountree Jr. While he respects Rountree Jr., Prochazka does not see the American as much of a threat.

Speaking to BlessedMMA, Prochazka said:

"Khalil Rountree is a great warrior. That would be a great fight. But I don't see him as a true challenge."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The only contender above Prochazka right now is Magomed Ankalaev, who will face Alex Pereira at UFC 313. Rountree Jr. is coming off a knockout loss against 'Poatan' in a fight where he looked threatening in the first few rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.