Jiri Prochazka reacts to Magomed Ankalaev stating that he would 'strike' with Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka has reacted to Magomed Ankalaev claiming he would engage in striking with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Ankalaev is scheduled to fight Pereira at UFC 313 on March 8.

Ankalaev has been chasing a title shot for a long time and is unbeaten in his last 13 fights. The Russian contender missed out on the chance of capturing the title against Jan Blachowicz and was left frustrated with the result.

On the other hand, Pereira has been unstoppable since moving up to light heavyweight. The Brazilian has fought five times in the light heavyweight division and has won all those fights. Pereira also asserted that he would surprise the Russian if he decided to wrestle with him.

ESPN MMA detailed Ankalaev's strategy against Pereira, where he said:

"I would strike [with Alex Pereira]."

Former champion Jiri Prochazka dropped a comment and said:

"⚡️⚡️⚡️"

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comment below:

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen predicts Magomed Ankalaev's strategy against Alex Pereira

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen believes that Magomed Ankalaev must use his wrestling to have a chance to beat Alex Pereira. Allen also believes that Pereira can counter the wrestling threat of the Russian. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Allen said:

"It just feels like Ankalaev has to get Pereira down. He has to take him down, control him, wear him out, submit him, ground and pound him. You've seen videos now, Ankalaev doing some ground-and-pound throws… I'm not sure if that's his strategy.”

He added:

“My foretell though, it must be so easy for Pereira to correct what he has to correct. He's obviously, clearly the best striker, you know… His kickboxing is levels above. All he has to work on is not getting taken down… And the rest should follow.”

Check out Arnold Allen's comments below (14:17):

