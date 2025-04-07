Jiri Prochazka sets the internet ablaze with subzero degree training: "Please knockout the big ank"

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently amazed his fans with subzero degree training in which he went under ice-cold water. Notably, Prochazka has also done unique training challenges like living in a dark room for three days and punching a tree in the past.
Prochazka most recently faced Jamahal Hill in his latest outing at UFC 311 and delivered a masterful performance, knocking out Hill in the third round. With his former rival Alex Pereira losing his crown to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Prochazka has put himself back in title contention.
In a post on Instagram, Prochazka shared the accomplishment of his challenge. The caption read:
"Challenge of this weekend done. ❄️🌊 Professional work, amazing feeling and totally new world explored. Video in next week, stay tuned ⚡️🙂⚡️"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:
"Please knockout the big ank"
Others wrote:
"He is the best, he is the beast 🔥"
"Heart on fire!"
Check out fan reactions to the post below:
When Jiri Prochazka gave his thoughts on trash talking in the UFC
Jiri Prochazka has captured the attention of the fans with his dynamic fighting style. In addition, Prochazka is always respectful to his opponents before and after the fight.
During episode #165 of JRE MMA Show, the 32-year-old asserted that he disapproves of trash talking before the fight and emphasized the reconciliation of fighters after the fight felt fake and insincere. Prochazka said:
"Let's be honest... That's why I like to keep same words, same attitude, before the fight, in the preparation, in the fight and after the fight. All the time, like, the same. That's me. And I want to show me, not me before and me after."
Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on trash talking below (1:00:30):