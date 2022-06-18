"I needed to end one chapter of my life" - Jiri Prochazka shaves off iconic hairstyle, ready to push ahead with "new energy" following change

Jiri Prochazka is finally heading towards another chapter in his career as the new light heavyweight champion after his submission win at the recently concluded UFC 275.

To mark this step up in his career, the Czech fighter has cut off his iconic pony-tail, which also served as an identity for the fighter.

In a recent Instagram post, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared what Prochakza had to say regarding his new change:

“I cut my hair because I needed to end one chapter of my life. So now I can start with new energy, new wave. Honestly.”

Further, when asked about whether he plans to grow it back, the 'The Czech Samurai' responded by saying:

“We will see."

Jiri Prochakza defeated Glover Teixeira to become the new light heavyweight champion at UFC 275. 'Denisa' fought off several takedowns and vicious blows from Teixiera before securing a rear-naked choke and forcing the Brazilian to tap out just minutes before the final bell.

Winning the belt in only his third UFC appearance, it will be interesting to see how long the 29-year-old champion can keep the division gold.

Chael Sonnen believes Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira was the "greatest light heavyweight fight"

While appearing on a recent episode of his Beyond the Fight podcast, Chael Sonnen claimed that Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira's UFC 275 matchup to be one of the most exciting and thrilling light heavyweight title fights in the history of the promotion.

He also asserted that the fight was even better than Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones' matchups.

Giving his take on the fight, 'The Bad Guy' stated:

“I think Glover was 30 seconds away from not only an incredible fight – That’s the greatest light heavyweight fight I’ve ever seen. Any of you like to disagree? I’ve seen some good ones. Gustafsson vs. Cormier was a great one. Gustafsson vs. Jon Jones part one, the best, until now. That [Teixeira vs. Prochazka] is now the best light heavyweight fight that I have ever seen.”

