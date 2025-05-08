Jiri Prochazka swimming 30 meters under the ice in frozen lake sends fans into frenzy: "I love this maniac"

Jiri Prochazka often attracts attention from fans due to his unconventional training methods. Recently, the former UFC light heavyweight champion caused a stir by swimming under the ice of a frozen lake, which sparked reactions from fight fans.
The Czech fighter has frequently talked about how challenging and tough activities excite and motivate him to conquer them. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Prochazka demonstrated his ability to swim 30 meters beneath the frozen surface of the lake.
Check out Jiri Prochazka's video (via @ChampRDS on X) below:
Several fight fans and netizens quickly went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post to share their reactions, with one user writing:
"I love this maniac. 😂"
Others commented:
"Thats impressive, ice plunge is one thing but your head under water is a different kind of cold."
"I’ve seen way too many videos ending badly of people doing this 🫠"
"Jiri is an insane person. This is incredibly dangerous."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Jiri Prochazka gets called out by a rising middleweight prospect
Jiri Prochazka is fresh off a decisive TKO victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. His next fight has yet to be announced. Following UFC Kansas City, Zhang Mingyang expressed his desire to face Prochazka after his impressive victory over veteran Anthony Smith.
In a backstage interview with FULL SEND MMA, the Chinese fighter called out the former light heavyweight champion, saying:
"Next fight, I want Jiri Prochazka. I watched your fight in Singapore, and you won your battle in that fight. I like your style. I respect your warrior spirit. Now, although you are not champion anymore but I would like to fight you, to test myself."
Check out Zhang Mingyang's comments below: