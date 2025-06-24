Jiri Prochazka teases UFC return as he wraps up university, Nina-Marie Daniele and fans react: "LET’S GO FOR THAT" 

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently completed his degree and is now looking to get back into the octagon. Prochazka shared pictures from his graduation and many fans shared their reactions to the news including UFC reporter Nina-Marie Daniele.

In a recent Instagram post, Procházka shared that he has completed his university studies at Masaryk University (MUNI) in the Faculty of Sports Studies (SEBS/ASEBS). The caption of the post read:

"Mission accomplished. Step by step walk the thousand-mile road. Now we can start negotiate about next move⚡ Thank you @sport_muni for the amazing years in the SEBS/ASEBS field of study.”

This post instantly sparked excitement among fans who believe this signals his return to the UFC. Daniele wrote:

"LET'S GO FOR THAT. Huge congratulations Jiri. Amazing accomplishment."

Fans wrote:

"Time to school Ankalaev."

"We got Scholar Jiri before GTA 6"

Checkout more fan reactions to the post:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Jiri Prochazka opens up on trash-talking in MMA

Jiří Procházka has earned the respect of MMA fans around the world, not just for his exciting and unpredictable fighting style, but also for the respectful way he treats his opponents. In a sport where trash talk is often used to build hype and get inside an opponent’s head, Procházka has taken a different path.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Procházka shared his honest thoughts on trash-talking in combat sports. He explained that he doesn’t like when fighters insult each other before a fight, only to make peace afterward. To him, it feels fake. He said:

"Let’s be honest… That’s why I like to keep same words, same attitude, before the fight, in the preparation, in the fight and after the fight. All the time, like, the same. That’s me. And I want to show me, not ‘me before and me after.’”

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (1:00:45):

After his loss at UFC 303 to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, Procházka faced some criticism, especially regarding his defense. But he silenced many of those critics with his impressive performance and win against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311, where fans and experts noticed how much he had improved.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Procházka also talked about his future plans. He said he’s still determined to win back the light heavyweight title and he’s even thinking about fighting for the middleweight belt someday.

