The rematch between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight strap is "very close" to being finalised for UFC 282

Fans might finally see Jiri Prochazka defend his light heavyweight title for the first time in the promotion.

Prochazka claimed the 205 pound title from Glover Texeira at the main event of UFC 275 when 'Denisa' defeated his Brazilian opponent via a rear-naked choke at the 4:32 mark in the fifth round.

Since then, many have called out the Czech fighter, including former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. However, Prochazka expressed his interest in a rematch against Glover Texeira, claiming that his performance in their first outing was not satisfactory.

According to a recent tweet by The MMA Media, the rematch between 'Denisa' and Texeira is close to being finalized for UFC 282, which is expected to take place on December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jan Blachowicz feels Jiri Prochazka broke the "samurai code" by not accepting a fight against him

After 'Denisa' claimed the belt from Glover Texeira, many speculated that Prochazka's first title defense would be against former champ Jan Blachowicz. However, the Czech fighter instead called out Texeira for a rematch, claiming that he wanted to prove himself against claims of his unsatisfactory performance at UFC 275.

During a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, 'John' blasted Jiri Prochazka for accepting the fight, accusing him of breaking the "samurai code" and not being "serious" about the fight.

Expressing his views on the matchup, Jan Blachowicz said:

"Of course, he said that. We can find this in couple of last interviews. So, in his samurai code, he should have to fight against me, but he don't keep this samurai code. I think he don't take this serious. That's it. It becomes politics right now, and he change his mind."

