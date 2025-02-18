“Jiu-jitsu is my love” - Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes says he’ll continue competing in BJJ despite looming MMA retirement

Bibiano Fernandes may be leaving mixed martial arts, but he'll stay in the sport that gave him his foundation.

The Brazilian legend will have the swan song to his storied career when he takes on eternal rival Kevin Belingon in a bantamweight MMA clash at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card this Thursday at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with CBC, Fernandes said he would continue to teach and compete in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and show his students that he still has a ton left in his grappling gas tank.

Bibiano Fernandes said:

"Jiu-jitsu is my love. I like challenging myself to see who I am. Going back to the mats again, I wanted to see how my timings go, give motivation for people down there who want to see how I do out there, if I’m still sharp or if he’s still any good. I’m still in the game."

Before embarking on a legendary MMA career, Fernandes was a five-time BJJ world champion. 'The Flash' was also the BJJ coach of fellow MMA icon Demetrious Johnson.

His career reached mythical levels when he eventually moved to MMA and became one of the most instrumental fighters in ONE Championship history.

Fernandes is an 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, and his mark of 11 world title wins remains the record in the promotion.

In the middle of that run, Fernandes fought Belingon four times over the bantamweight MMA throne and took a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head meetings.

The 44-year-old also recorded seven straight world title defenses, which is tied for most all-time in ONE Championship history with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Fernandes' entire interview below:

Bibiano Fernandes says Kevin Belingon is the perfect opponent for his farewell

Bibiano Fernandes knows there is only one fighter who deserves to face him in his final fight, and that man is Kevin Belingon.

The pair defined the bantamweight MMA division in ONE Championship's early boom period in the mid-2010s, and Fernandes believes Belingon should be the one to see him off to retirement.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bibiano Fernandes said his rivalry with Belingon elevated his persona and gave him a notoriety he never even dreamt of.

"I was here in Canada, had a stopover in Manila, before I flew out to Thailand. While I was in Manila, everybody came to say hi to me. For the Filipino fans, [this fight is] a hundred percent, yes."

