"Jiu-jitsu is a match and a fight is different" - Kade Ruotolo's candid admission on the parallels between MMA and BJJ

Kade Ruotolo is happy to admit that there is a major difference in the intensity of MMA compared to submission grappling. When it comes to the latter, he is one of the very best in the world in this chosen field, having spent a lifetime working on his jiu-jitsu.

However, at ONE 167 he's looking to kick off his career in the former by making his MMA debut against Blake Cooper at the Impact Arena.

Ruotolo undoubtedly has the grappling skills in abundance and he's been working hard to improve his striking ahead of this huge jump in his career. The other big question that he may need to answer is how he deals with the adversity of MMA where his heart and toughness will be called into question.

Trending

For Ruotolo, he welcomes this challenge and says that it's one of the things he loves most about competing in MMA.

In an interview with ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson on the MightyCast, Ruotolo said that the intensity of MMA is something he enjoys:

"I don't know what it is. When my switch gets flipped, I just see red, I just love fighting, I really do. I truly love fighting. I love jiu-jitsu, I just don't think it's a fight. It's a match. Jiu-jitsu is a match and a fight is different. I love fighting."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo won't back down from a fight

There are aspects of his MMA career that have already been answered by the grappling exploits of Kade Ruotolo. Alongside his skill level on the ground, he clearly has the work rate, athleticism, and passion for the game.

This is exactly why fans have wanted to see him compete in MMA for such a long time. Finally, that time arrives on June 7 when he faces off with Cooper in what could be the start of something very special.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.